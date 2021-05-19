Summer on SuperStreet features Rec Fest by the Parent Network of WNY on Saturday

The Parent Network of WNY along with with Daemen College, SEPAC and 211 will be hosting this years Rec Fest as part of the Summer on SuperStreet Series located on the lawn space next to 1021 Broadway in Buffalo (Corner of Clark Street & Kent Street) on Saturday, May 21 from 10am-12pm.

Parents, guardians and caregivers…this is the PERFECT opportunity for you to find out more about sport and recreation programs and services available to individuals with disabilities with something for all ages and interests.

Should you have any questions please contact Felicia Grassia, Marketing & Communications Coordinator at (716)-312-4186 or fmg@ParentNetworkWNY.org

To find out more about the Parent Network of WNY, visit https://parentnetworkwny.org/.

To find out more about the Summer on SuperStreet Series, visit https://eastsidesuperstreet.wixsite.com/1021.