Malczewski Butter Lambs and Camellia Meats have teamed up to offer “Easter on the GO!” a curbside pickup service at The Knights of Columbus on Union Rd. or The Broadway Market.

Choose from two Easter packages we are offering, choose your pickup location, and pay online! You will not have to get out of your car! Just drive up and they will load your order.

To place an order, visit www.easteronthego.com.

Pickup dates will be Wednesday March 31st or Thursday April 1st. Order cut-off time will be March 25th or while supplies last.