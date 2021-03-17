Dyngus Day festivities return to the Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle

The Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle (AMLDC) will be hosting a Dyngus Day event this year. With the pandemic wiping out Dyngus Day in 2020, it’s nice to see some sense of normalcy return for 2021.

This is from the AMLDC’s Facebook page:

In the beginning of March, the Dyngus Day committee was excited to inform our members and friends that we will be celebrating Dyngus Day at AMLDC!

A long standing tradition for many decades was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but we have come back strong with a new and reimagined celebration in 2021 in the heart of Polonia.

There will be fun and safe outdoor as well as indoor VIP opportunities in Mickie’s Lounge so check out our flyer and find which works best for you!

This is a PRESALE ONLY ticketed event so be sure to secure your spot early as tickets are limited according to COVID regulations.

There are 2 sections:

1. VIP Indoor Section Includes:

Menu Item of your choice from Babcia’s Pierogi

Polish Beer and Full Bar

Mickiewicz Merchandise Available for Sale

One Drink Ticket Per Person

VIP Tickets/Tables (Includes food and table service,) available for 2 or 4 in VIP Section.

Gift Package upon arrival

2 Hour time slot (1:30PM, 3:30PM, 5:30PM, 7:30PM)

$50 per person at table

2. Outdoor Section (Mickiewicz Parking Lot)

Babcia’s Pierogi Food Truck

Polish Beer and Limited Bar

Mickiewicz Merchandise Available for Sale

2 Hour time slot (12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm)

$5 per person

We know it’s been a difficult year so let’s mark a new beginning and the coming of spring with some festive music, delicious Polish food, a shot (or two) of Krupnik, and some amazing Polish beer!

See our flyer for all the details and feel free to call our Dyngus Day Committee members with any questions. We can’t wait to see everyone!!!

Please fill out the form (Available in this event page and post) to purchase tickets.

All Payments must be mailed back no later than April 1st, 2021 to:

Dyngus Day Committee

Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle, Inc.

612 Fillmore Avenue

Buffalo, New York 14212

Contact Info:

Club: 716-847-0839 or amldc1895@gmail.com

Aniela Baj: 716-479-2342

Lisa Lewandowski-Stoll: 716-983-5712

Mark Lewandowski: 716-289-4188

Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/194102775440351/