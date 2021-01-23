Community meeting to review plans for Broadway Market on Wednesday, Jan. 27

The public will get its first look at specific business and marketing plans to bring one of Buffalo’s most iconic destinations back to life.

Planners will hold a community online meeting Wednesday, January 27 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm to discuss the revitalization of the Broadway Market.

CJS Architects, Public Market Development, and Developments by JEM will host the session. They will review plans to make the market more of a focal point in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood and turning it, eventually, into a regional attraction.

As part of Governor Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion initiative, $4 million has been committed to turn the the landmark into a vibrant year-around shopping hub, instead of a place most people visit only during the Christmas and Easter seasons.

You can take part in the virtual meeting either online or over the phone:

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89604063832?pwd=R1F1RmZJSTZMOWVqU0VvMjgwWUJ Phone: (929)205-6099, Meeting ID: 896 0406 3832 Passcode: 397765



If you miss the meeting, a video of the presentation and discussion will be posted here sometime in February.