Participate in Community Survey on Apartments at the Lyceum Project

Community Services for Every1 is seeking public input on their Apartments at the Lyceum project.

The multi-million dollar mixed-use project will convert St. John Kanty’s school into 37-unit apartment complex with 12 apartments set aside for survivors of domestic violence and additional units reserved for small families and people with visual or hearing impairments. The project will also use the existing commercial kitchen, gymnasium and cafeteria of the building for agency programs aimed at skill-building and recreation services for youth and adults. You can read more about the project by clicking here.

Community input is in valuable on projects like this. You can take the survey clicking on the following link.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VFZY5TP

For more information on Community Services for Every1, visit their website.

https://www.csevery1.com/