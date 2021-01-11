Community Engagement Meeting on Redevelopment of Former St. John Kanty School

Community Services for Every1 will be hosting an online community engagement meeting about its redevelopment project of St. John Kanty Church’s former school on the Thursday, January 14, 2021.

This is an opportunity for the community and stakeholders find out more and give input on the project. The Apartments at the Lyceum completion date is targeted for late 2022. Broadway Fillmore Alive posted more information about the redevelopment in late December. Click here to read that story.

Here’s the information on the virtual Zoom meeting.

Community Engagement Meeting – Re-Development of the Former

St. John Kanty School – 6 p.m. | January 14, 2021

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/92321100520

Meeting ID: 923 2110 0520

Passcode: 319814

Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)