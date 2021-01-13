Alive Photo: The Old Savoy/Roxie/Roxy Theatre on William Street in Buffalo

From Cinema Treasures:

“In 1909 the Co-Operative Amusement Company, composed of over 100 stockholders, largely businessmen and professionals from the East Side, built a “fireproof” movie theatre in Buffalo. It was called the Savoy Theatre. The architect was Henry L. Spann and the Savoy was built at an estimated cost of $65,000. In 1927 the management purchased an organ to accompany silent movies. They chose to buy a Link organ, from the Link factory in Binghamton. The Savoy was renamed the Roxie and later again renamed the Roxy.”