Beautiful 605 Fillmore Avenue is For Sale

605 Fillmore Ave. hit the market a few weeks ago. This building is a Tudor Revival beauty. It sits at the of corner of Fillmore Ave. and Paderewski Dr. It’s across the street from the Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle and soon to be completed Cigar Factory Apartments mixed retail project. This part of Fillmore and Paderewski serves as the gateway to the Central Terminal. The building has a history of being a used by both doctors and dentists and was recently was the home of Cazenovia Recovery Systems.

There’s been over $100,000 in updates to the building and is move-in ready.

From the Howard Hanna listing:

Tudor Revival office building with over $100,000 in recent updates! The building used to be apartments and office and contain elements for conversion back to some or all apartments. Passenger elevator to all three floors. Alarm system. Two building entrances. 2 car garage. Zoned N-3E ‘Mixed Use Edge’. Immediate area is seeing substantial investment including the Central Terminal recently starting on $5 million of continuing improvements; Torn Space Theatre undergoing over $1 million in expansion across subject on Fillmore; and across Paderewski a new 7-unit residential and mixed use project. The Broadway Market is right around the corner. Plenty of non-metered off-street parking. This is move-in ready space! Included in the sale are residential lots at 279 & 281 Paderewski.

To view more photos of the building and look at the entire listing, click here.