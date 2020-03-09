Annual Polish Saturday School Święconka at St. Stan’s

On Sunday, April 5, the Msgr. Adamski Polish Saturday School will be holding its annual Święconka immediately following the 12:00 Noon Polish Mass. The Święconka will be held in the St. Stanislaus Social Center. Admission will include traditional Polish Easter lunch, a performance by the Polish Saturday School Students and a basket raffle.

Święconka is a traditional Polish Easter breakfast with food that generally is blessed on Holy Saturday and enjoyed with family and friends on Easter Sunday immediately after the Resurrection Mass.

The highlight of the meal is the sharing of the blessed Easter egg, a symbol of life, and the extending of wishes and thanks for God’s many blessings.

The typical Święconka includes ham, kielbasa, babka, eggs, the “Baranek” (Pascal Lamb), cheese, salt, and horseradish. As families have become integrated, the tradition continues and the Święconka (and the Easter basket) includes other items such as chocolate, placek, wine, fruit, smoked bacon, and other wonderful food items to delight the palate.

Tickets are sold at the door: adults $17, children 5-12 $12, children under 5 and Polish

Saturday School students are free

Everyone is welcome.

Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/227084238326902/