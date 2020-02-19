Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Begins Hiring Process for Seasonal Workers

Do you love being outdoors? Would you like to help maintain beautiful spaces for our community to enjoy? The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is looking for seasonal workers to assist in its nonprofit mission to make our historic parks safe, clean and beautiful. Each year, over 75 seasonal employees are hired to assist the Conservancy with the upkeep, operations and maintenance of Buffalo’s historic Olmsted Park System.

Seasonal park employees are crucial to the operations, maintenance and care of Buffalo’s award-winning green space and amenities. Position applications are open to former workers as well as new, with a variety of positions to choose from. All positions are under the guidance of skilled full-time District Supervisors, Park Foremen, and Managers with the Conservancy.

Landscape workers help with annual planting, pruning, watering and other general routine maintenance in caring for park scenery, amenities, and special feature areas like the rose gardens. There are additional positions for golf course maintenance and retail operations. Plus, positions may help with athletic fields and courts, and even special event site preparation and clean up. Job assignments can be to one park or across the system as part of work teams.

Training is included for job duties including safety procedures. Uniform shirts are provided to all seasonal workers, and tools are provided at each park or work site. Small equipment training is also provided for certain positions. Seasonal employees will work primarily outdoors from mid-April to mid-October. City of Buffalo residency is a requirement when applying for any Conservancy position.

Visit https://www.bfloparks.org/jobs/ for more information and to apply today.