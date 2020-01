All are invited to join Saint Stan’s for a Holy Hour on Saturday, February 1st at 3pm till 3:50 pm, during which the congregants will pray for World Peace. Following the Holy Hour will be regular 4pm Sunday vigil Mass.

Saint Stan’s is located in the heart of Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood at the corner of Peckham and Wilson Streets.

http://www.ststansbuffalo.com/