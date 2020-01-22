Broadway Fillmore Alive Instagram Photos, 01/22/2020
Here are two photos from our Instragram account.
We started posting some of Instagram photos on our website last week. BFA will share more of these photos on an ongoing basis. We’re hoping you like this new feature.
My favorite #ryebread here in the B-lo. White Eagle Bakery’s rye at the Broadway Market. #Buffalo
The Polish Village – 1163 Broadway – The building has been gone for a few years now. #Buffalo