Broadway Fillmore Alive Instagram Photos, 01/22/2020

Posted on by

Here are two photos from our Instragram account.

We started posting some of Instagram photos on our website last week. BFA will share more of these photos on an ongoing basis. We’re hoping you like this new feature.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My favorite #ryebread here in the B-lo. White Eagle Bakery’s rye at the Broadway Market. #Buffalo

A post shared by Broadway Fillmore Alive (@broadwayfillmore) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Polish Village – 1163 Broadway – The building has been gone for a few years now. #Buffalo

A post shared by Broadway Fillmore Alive (@broadwayfillmore) on