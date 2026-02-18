Open Houses in Buffalo at the Francis John Apartments

Bridges Development Inc., the development arm affiliate of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA), today announced it will hold two open houses at its freshly-renovated Francis John Apartments.

The completely redeveloped Francis John Apartments, located at 1201 Broadway, features 62 one-bedroom apartments for seniors aged 62 and older earning up to 50 percent of the Area Median Income. All available units are part of the Section 8 Project-Based Voucher Program, where qualified residents pay no more than 30% of their income towards rent.

The community is invited to an open house events to tour the completed units and common areas. Representatives from Bridges, BMHA, and Cornerstone Property Managers will be available to answer questions and provide applications.

Francis John Apartments Open House #1:

When: Thursday, February 19th from 2– 4 p.m.

Where: 1201 Broadway, Buffalo, NY

Francis John Apartments Open House #2:

When: Saturday, February 21st, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: 1201 Broadway, Buffalo, NY

How to submit a housing application:

Applications are available by contacting Cornerstone Property Managers:

Phone: (716)-893-0716

Email: francisjohn@rcgltd.net for Francis John Apartments

In Person: Pick up applications at 1201 Broadway during regular business hours