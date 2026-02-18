Alive Events Alive News B-F Places B-F Preservation

Open Houses in Buffalo at the Francis John Apartments

BFA Submission
Bridges Development Inc., the development arm affiliate of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority (BMHA), today announced it will hold two open houses at its freshly-renovated Francis John Apartments.
The completely redeveloped Francis John Apartments, located at 1201 Broadway, features 62 one-bedroom apartments for seniors aged 62 and older earning up to 50 percent of the Area Median Income. All available units are part of the Section 8 Project-Based Voucher Program, where qualified residents pay no more than 30% of their income towards rent.
The community is invited to an open house events to tour the completed units and common areas. Representatives from Bridges, BMHA, and Cornerstone Property Managers will be available to answer questions and provide applications.
Francis John Apartments Open House #1:
 
  • When:  Thursday, February 19th from 2– 4 p.m.
  • Where: 1201 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
Francis John Apartments Open House #2:
 
  • When:  Saturday, February 21st, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Where: 1201 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
How to submit a housing application:
Applications are available by contacting Cornerstone Property Managers:
Phone:  (716)-893-0716
Email:  francisjohn@rcgltd.net for Francis John Apartments
In Person:  Pick up applications at 1201 Broadway during regular business hours

Discover more from Broadway Fillmore Alive

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.


Related Posts

Alive Events Alive News B-F People

Exploring Poland And Tracing My Father’s Footsteps – Presented By Andy Gołębiowski

Christopher Byrd
Alive Events Alive News B-F People B-F Places B-F Preservation

Pączki Pop-Up Sale at the Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle, Inc. – 02/14/2026

Christopher Byrd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.