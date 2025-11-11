Storytelling Session to Honor Greg Olma, Robert Sienkiewicz, and Yuri Hreshchyshyn at Eugene V. Debs Hall

Join us as we celebrate the lives and legacies of three remarkable community leaders: Greg Olma, Robert Sienkiewicz, and Yuri Hreshchyshyn – through stories, photos, and shared memories.
Buffalo Artist, MJ Meyers will use these stories as inspiration for a new public work of art honoring their impact on our city.
WHEN: November 14th from 6-9pm
WHERE: Eugene V. Debs Hall, 483 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY 14206
You can also share your stories, photos, and shared memories via Google Forms by clicking here.
