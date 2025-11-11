Alive Events Alive News B-F People B-F Places

Storytelling Session to Honor Greg Olma, Robert Sienkiewicz, and Yuri Hreshchyshyn at Eugene V. Debs Hall

Join us as we celebrate the lives and legacies of three remarkable community leaders: Greg Olma, Robert Sienkiewicz, and Yuri Hreshchyshyn – through stories, photos, and shared memories.

Buffalo Artist, MJ Meyers will use these stories as inspiration for a new public work of art honoring their impact on our city.

WHEN: November 14th from 6-9pm

WHERE: Eugene V. Debs Hall, 483 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY 14206

You can also share your stories, photos, and shared memories via Google Forms by clicking here.

