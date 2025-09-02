Rich Newburg: Reflections on his Meetings with John Paul II – Sept 17, 6:00 PM

September 17, 2025 Wednesday 6:00pm

“Reflections on his Meetings with John Paul II”

Speaker: Rich Newburg

Sponsor: Polish Arts Club of Buffalo

Location: Julia Boyer Reinstein Library Losson Rd

1030 Losson Rd. Cheektowaga,NY.

Free and open to the public.

Rich Newberg is a former Western New York broadcast journalist who covered Pope John Paul II on multiple occasions, including private audiences and his funeral, and produced various segments and interviews related to the Pope’s life and times, such as a special titled “The People’s Pope”. Newberg’s work with the Pope included coverage of events in Poland and audiences in Rome, fostering a significant connection with the pontiff’s legacy.