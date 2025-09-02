Alive Events Alive News

Rich Newburg: Reflections on his Meetings with John Paul II – Sept 17, 6:00 PM

BFA Submission

September 17, 2025 Wednesday 6:00pm
“Reflections on his Meetings with John Paul II”
Speaker: Rich Newburg
Sponsor: Polish Arts Club of Buffalo
Location: Julia Boyer Reinstein Library Losson Rd
1030 Losson Rd. Cheektowaga,NY.

Free and open to the public.

Rich Newberg is a former Western New York broadcast journalist who covered Pope John Paul II on multiple occasions, including private audiences and his funeral, and produced various segments and interviews related to the Pope’s life and times, such as a special titled “The People’s Pope”. Newberg’s work with the Pope included coverage of events in Poland and audiences in Rome, fostering a significant connection with the pontiff’s legacy.

Discover more from Broadway Fillmore Alive

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.


Related Posts

Alive News

Council Member Mitch Nowakowski’s Fillmore District Newsletter

Christopher Byrd
Alive News B-F Churches

Greater East Buffalo Family of Parishes Bulletin – 08/31/2025

Christopher Byrd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.