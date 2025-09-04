Lifting the Veil: The World of Secret Societies at Buffalo’s Concordia Cemetery

Masons. Templars. Odd Fellows. For centuries, secret societies have captured the imagination—whispered about in rumors, novels, and conspiracy theories. But behind the mystery and the rituals lies a real story.

What makes a society “secret”? Why did they form? And what impact have they had on history and community life? This fascinating talk will lift the veil on the world of secret societies, from their traditions and contributions to the myths that still surround them today.

Join us on Saturday, September 20, at 10 am at Historical Concordia Cemetery, 438 Walden Ave., Buffalo, NY, as we uncover the truths and myths behind some of the world’s most fascinating and misunderstood societies. Members of the Freemasons will talk about their organization; we will also explore the IOOF and many other fraternal groups that were part of WNY history. The event is free; a basket raffle to raise funds to help maintain the volunteer-run cemetery will follow the presentation.

Founded in 1859 by three German Protestant churches, Concordia Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in Western New York and one of only 4 remaining within Buffalo city limits. Spanning just over 15 acres, the cemetery is the final resting place for about 21,000 of Western New York’s residents, including more than 500 war veterans. Among them are approximately 150 Civil War soldiers.

After being abandoned in 2001, Concordia Cemetery was rescued and is now lovingly maintained by dedicated volunteers committed to preserving its legacy, and is supported through grants and donations.

Concordia is listed on both the New York State Register of Historic Sites and the National Register of Historic Places, and the circa 1845 farmhouse has been designated as a Buffalo Landmark.

