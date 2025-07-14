Buffalo Central Terminal presents some of Buffalo’s hottest jazz

Are you ready for Jazz at the Central Terminal? Jazz has long been part of the fabric of Buffalo, and we’re excited to honor that tradition with our next two concerts. We’ve got four of Buffalo’s hottest acts lined up! Warning: May cause spontaneous dancing.

Come for the music – leave with the memories! Join us on the grounds at 495 Paderewski Drive, Buffalo:

NEXT WEEK! Latin Night : July 24 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Wendell Rivera Latin Jazz Ensemble will bring a smooth blend of Afro-Caribbean grooves and the free melodies of progressive jazz. They’ve been a key element of Latin Jazz in this region for more than 20 years, and they’re not slowing down now!

RNSM represents music in its purest form, without inhibition. From Buffalo to Puerto Rico and beyond, this dynamic group is on a mission to dissolve the boundaries between genres and discard the labels that confine music.

IN THREE WEEKS! Jazz & Brass Night : Aug. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Walter Kemp 3 & Co. will offer a journey into joy as they honor jazz’s roots in the blues. They offer a tribute to the rich cultural heritage that has profoundly influenced various genres, including jazz, soul, and rock & roll.

Buffalo Brass Machine has been called “the biggest thing to come out of Buffalo since chicken wings.” Get ready for a hot gumbo of jazz, funk, R&B, and more! With a rotating cast of musicians, no two live shows are ever the same!

Both concerts will be emceed by ADRI.V The Go Getta! This Buffalo radio icon is bringing her love of music and community to the Central Terminal. With her on the microphone, you know it’s going to be a party!

From high-energy concerts and cultural festivals to family movie nights and community celebrations, our living landmark brings people together through free, vibrant events that celebrate the heart of Buffalo.