Help Restore Saint Adalbert Basilica’s Stained Glass Windows

As we eagerly anticipate the 140th Anniversary of Saint Adalbert Basilica on September 12th, 2026, we are undertaking a significant restoration project to preserve the breathtaking beauty of our stained-glass windows. Many of these exquisite windows have endured the passage of time and require careful restoration to ensure their preservation for generations to come.
To contribute to the “Stained Glass Restoration” project, please make your check payable to: “Friends of Saint Adalbert Basilica” and mail it to:
Friends of Saint Adalbert Basilica
195 Gary Lane
Cheektowaga, New York 14227
Venmo QR Code is also available on the flyer attached below!
Thank you for your consideration and support in helping us preserve this cherished part of our history and faith. We are deeply grateful for your generosity and partnership in this important undertaking.
The Friends of Saint Adalbert are a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
