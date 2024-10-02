Alive Events Alive News B-F Churches B-F Preservation

Annual Mass of Remembrance at Buffalo’s St. Adalbert Basilica on Saturday, November 2nd

From Saint Adalbert Basilica’s website:

Please join us for our annual Mass of Remembrance to be held at St. Adalbert Basilica on Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 at 5:30 PM. During this very special Mass we remember in a special way those who have gone before us. Singing at the Mass will be the Kromer Youth Choir. Celebrant will be Rev. Cole Webster. A reception will follow.

Those who would like to submit names to be remembered during the Mass are asked to complete and return the attached form – the names will be read and a candle will be lit in their memory.

Click here to download and print remembrance form—>

This Mass is one of go to masses the Basilica hosts during the course of the year. It’s a great to honor and remember loved ones who have passed on.

