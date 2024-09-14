14th Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Contest: A Celebration of Culture and Cuisine

Corpus Christi Church in Buffalo, New York, is renowned not only for its historical significance but also for its vibrant community events. This year, the church is once again at the forefront of cultural celebration with the announcement of the 14th Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Contest. Scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2024, this contest is a highlight of the church’s 45th Dożynki Polish Harvest Festival.

The contest is a testament to Buffalo’s rich cultural tapestry and its love for food, particularly the beloved pierogi. Christopher Byrd, the event organizer, emphasizes that the competition is more than just a contest; it’s a celebration of the city’s diverse heritage and the passion of its cultural food. The competition is open to amateur cooks, offering a platform for both traditional and non-traditional pierogi recipes to shine.

Participants are gearing up to compete in two categories: Traditional Pierogi, which honors the classic flavors that have been passed down through generations, and Non-Traditional Pierogi, which encourages innovation and creativity in pierogi-making. The contest not only promises to be a showcase of culinary skills but also a festive gathering of the community.

The deadline for entries is set for October 5, 2024, and those interested in participating are encouraged to visit the church’s website or contact them directly. The stakes are high, with the winner set to receive the coveted title of Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Maker and a golden rolling pin. Prizes for second and third places are also up for grabs, ensuring a competitive spirit among the contestants.

Corpus Christi Church, established in 1898, stands proudly in Buffalo’s Historic Polonia neighborhood and is listed on both state and national registers of historic sites. The church has long been a pillar of the community, and its events, such as the Dożynki Polish Harvest Festival and the pierogi contest, continue to draw people together in celebration of shared traditions and new experiences.

For those eager to learn more about the festival or to sign up for the contest, further information is available on the church’s official website, www.corpuschristibuffalo.org.

With the promise of delicious food, spirited competition, and cultural festivities, the 14th Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Contest is an event not to be missed. It’s an opportunity for the community to come together, share in the joy of cooking, and indulge in the flavors that make Buffalo’s culinary scene so unique.

Click here to read the rules for the contest — for those who wish to register

via mail, the form is attached to the rules—>

To register online, click here—>

Dożynki Links:

Images from previous contests: