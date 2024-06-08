Alive Events Alive News B-F Churches

This Coming Sunday is Second Sunday, Come to Church in Broadway-Fillmore

Christopher Byrd

This coming Sunday is Second Sunday — come to church. It’s never too late to start supporting Broadway-Fillmore’s historic churches. Make a commitment to come every second Sunday of the month to church and make a big difference at one of Polonia’s churches, They need our help to survive.

***It was announced on 06/06/2024 that St. John Kanty Church will be closing later this year.

One thought on “This Coming Sunday is Second Sunday, Come to Church in Broadway-Fillmore

  1. I pray to God that St. John Kanty Church will not be closed but at least it will merge with St. Stanislaus. Such a beautiful Church to have to close but unfortunately these are the times. So sad.

