This coming Sunday is Second Sunday — come to church. It’s never too late to start supporting Broadway-Fillmore’s historic churches. Make a commitment to come every second Sunday of the month to church and make a big difference at one of Polonia’s churches, They need our help to survive.
***It was announced on 06/06/2024 that St. John Kanty Church will be closing later this year.
One thought on “This Coming Sunday is Second Sunday, Come to Church in Broadway-Fillmore”
I pray to God that St. John Kanty Church will not be closed but at least it will merge with St. Stanislaus. Such a beautiful Church to have to close but unfortunately these are the times. So sad.