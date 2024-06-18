Save-A-Lot will close in Buffalo’s Broadway Market next week

Save-A-Lot will close its Broadway Market location next week, leaving Aldi as the only traditional supermarket to serve the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

The closure of Save-A-Lot is a blow to the neighborhood, coming shortly after Family Dollar stores closed in the community, leaving residents with few places to buy groceries and household goods like cleaning supplies and medicine at affordable prices.

The closing will also be a loss to the Broadway Market, tenants said. The bustling, low-priced supermarket attracted foot traffic that will soon be missing at the public market, meaning other tenants and vendors will soon have a smaller audience of customers to sell to outside of the busy Easter season.

Two years later, food insecurity spotlighted by Tops shootings is a local priority.

Since the racist mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in 2022, food access has become a more visible priority in Buffalo, with an array of public, non-profit and corporate entities stepping up to support solutions. At the same time, the problem of hunger continues to grow, and there is a lot more work to be done, community advocates and food providers say.

Another Save-A-Lot franchisee, Upstate Supermarket, was hoping to take over the Save-A-Lot store for the cost of its inventory but wasn’t able to come to an agreement on lease terms with the Broadway Market.

