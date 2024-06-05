Eckhardt Lofts at 950 Broadway in East Buffalo Begin Leasing

Welcomed by the Neighborhood / Brings New Life to Broadway Fillmore

The Eckhardt Lofts, located at 950 Broadway in East Buffalo, is nearing completion, and now accepting applications to lease its 28 affordable apartments that range from studios to 1- and 2-bedroom units. These units will accommodate a diverse population and bring new life and excitement to the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, June 11, and the lottery for unit allocation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Link to apply now and more information –

https://cedarlanddevelopment.com/historical-eckhardt-building.

The Cedarland Development team and the Broadway-Fillmore community have been anxiously awaiting the $13.5 million revitalization of the Eckhardts building, a long vacant and prominent structure in East Buffalo. Construction commenced in May 2023 and is now nearing completion on the gut rehab development project.

Amenities at Eckhardt Lofts include brand-new stainless-steel appliances, shared laundry facilities, gated parking, and proximity to public transportation routes, community services, and public schools.

The Community Action Organization of WNY will occupy the entire first floor of the Eckhardts building. It recently concluded a punch list walk-through with Cedarland Development and Buffalo Construction Consultants on its 12,000-square-foot commercial space and is finalizing preparations before its moving-in process. This space will transform into the Eckhardt Academy, a no-cost child Head Start education program, which aims to cater to over 55 families within the community.

Cedarland has received early feedback from community members regarding the importance of the project at a “Broadway Fillmore: Tour de Progress”. Hopes are extremely high that the Eckhardts building, alongside other significant developments such as the Central Terminal, Playter Gardens, and Broadway Market, will keep the momentum going and spur other developments within the community.

Cedarland also recognizes the importance and high demand for more affordable housing. It is currently in the process of planning other affordable housing developments in the City of Buffalo with a keen focus on East Buffalo and is currently in search of a service provider to partner with.

For leasing inquiries, please contact Doran Parham, Property Manager at Cedarland Development, at (716) 578 – 0126 or leasing@cedarlanddev.com.