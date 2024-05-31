Celebrating Community and Heritage: The Polish American Congress of WNY Marks 80 Years with ‘Polonia Cares’

This year marks a significant milestone for the Polish American Congress of Western New York (PAC WNY) as it celebrates its 80th anniversary. Established to promote Polish culture, heritage, and community engagement, PAC WNY has been a cornerstone of cultural preservation and civic involvement in the region.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, PAC WNY is launching an initiative called ‘Polonia Cares,’ reflecting the organization’s commitment to community service and the well-being of the local area. The inaugural event for this initiative is the ‘Polonia Day of Caring,’ set to take place in the historic Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood on Saturday, June 8.

The Broadway-Fillmore area, often referred to as the heart of Buffalo’s Polonia, has been a hub of Polish-American life for generations. The ‘Polonia Day of Caring’ aims to revitalize and beautify one of the neighborhood’s key communal spaces—Veterans Park. Located on Paderewski Drive and Gibson Street, this park serves as a testament to the contributions and sacrifices of Polish-American veterans.

Volunteers from PAC WNY and the broader community will come together to enhance the park’s aesthetics and functionality. The beautification project includes the installation of new benches, providing a place for rest and reflection, and the establishment of a Little Free Library, encouraging literacy and the sharing of knowledge. Additionally, a general cleanup will ensure that Veteran’s Park remains a welcoming and clean environment for all visitors.

This event is more than just a beautification effort; it’s a celebration of the enduring spirit of the Polish-American community in Western New York. It’s an opportunity for individuals to connect with their heritage, give back to their community, and foster a sense of pride and ownership in one of Buffalo’s most storied neighborhoods.

The ‘Polonia Day of Caring’ is just the beginning of the ‘Polonia Cares’ initiative, which promises to be an ongoing endeavor to support and uplift the local community. Through projects like these, PAC WNY continues to demonstrate the values that have guided the organization for eight decades: service, community, and cultural pride.

For those interested in volunteering to help clean up Veterans Park or supporting the ‘Polonia Day of Caring,’ please contact Lisa Lewandowski-Stoll, Event Chair to register for the event at (716) 983-5712. It’s really important to pre register to get a close to accurate count on the number of volunteers available for planning purposes.

This event is a chance to make a tangible difference in the Broadway-Fillmore area and to honor the legacy of the Polish-American community in Western New York. Let’s come together to care for our shared spaces and celebrate the rich tapestry of our cultural heritage.

Registered volunteers are asked to bring tools such as weed whackers, rakes, trimmers, garden tools, brooms etc.

Details for the day of the event:

9:30am volunteer check-in and light breakfast Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle 612 Fillmore Ave, Buffalo NY

10:00am Work at the Park

Volunteer appreciation lunch to follow Eugene V. Debs Hall 483 Pekham St. Buffalo, NY co- sponsored by Polish Falcon nest 6 and Polish American Congress of WNY

Some notable contributions to the Polonia Day of Caring:

Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle for hosting registration for event.

Caleb’s Creations (Caleb Peterson), a veteran-owned enterprise, is crafting benches and a Little Free Library, enriching the site with both function and culture.

James Lawicki, President of the Polish American Congress WNY, and Bogdan Kotnis, an esteemed author and school administrator, have each sponsored a bench.

Lisa Lewandowski-Stoll, Board Member/Librarian at Adam Mickiewicz and also the Event Chair of the Polonia Day of Caring donated the Little Free Library.

The beautification will include planting of a Dogwood tree donated by Frank Gerlach Legion Post and plantings donated by local gardener Claudia Stachura.

Robert Fronckowiak, President of Polish Arts Club is also one of the contributors of plantings.

Central Terminal neighborhood Assoc. President Chris Hawley has already funded tree trimming on the park site and is donating use of Eugene Debs Hall.

Chef Steven Nagowski who is donating his culinary skills in preparing and serving our volunteer luncheon.

During the lunch volunteers can enjoy beer brewed by Buffalo Brewing Company right on Fillmore and donated by John Domres Jr./owner.

Fillmore Councilman Mitch Nowakowski has pledged to remove large garbage and dumping from the space in support of this project in his district.

Video of the Veterans Park