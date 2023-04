Thank you to Clare Malachowski who sent Broadway Fillmore Alive this beautiful photo of St. Adalbert Basilica taken on Holy Thursday 2023.

Reminder, St. Adalbert Basilica is hosting it’s annual Feast Day Mass on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The basilica is only open a few times each year for mass. Attending is a great way to show support for the church and experience this East Buffalo treasure. Click here for more info—>