Doors Open Buffalo featuring the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood on September 24

This is an exciting event for the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood happening on September 24. It will feature 19 places in Broadway-Fillmore. This is a great opportunity to experience the places that make the neighborhood great.

From Explore Buffalo:

Free Event Registration
Learn more about our 19 particpiants!
Doors Open Buffalo Homepage

