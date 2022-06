St. Adalbert Basilica is hosting a Polka Mass on Saturday, June 25 at 4 PM for their annual celebration in honor of St. Adalbert, their patron.

Music by East Side Polka Friends (featuring members of The Buffalo Touch).

Come celebrate church’s heritage through music at the historic Basilica.

All are welcome!

St. Adalbert Basilica is located at 212 Stanislaus St. in the heart of East Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/705994563964759/