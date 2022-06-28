Olmsted 200 Celebration continues in July with a BPO Concert at Buffalo’s Cazenovia Park

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC) and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra have partnered together in honor of Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th Birthday to put on free concert at Cazenovia Park, presented by Bank of America and Wegmans.

The concert will take place on Friday, July 15 at 7 p.m. (rain date Saturday, July 16) at the Cazenovia Park baseball field located on Warren Spahn Way. The program will include music inspired by nature and nods to the diverse tapestry of cultures that make up Buffalo, including works with Irish, Polish, Hispanic, and Black and African American roots.

“Parks serve as a universal common ground in bringing everyone together to enjoy the magic of the outdoors,” said Stephanie Crockatt, executive director for the Conservancy. “To be able to bring music and joy into Cazenovia with such amazing and dedicated park partners, only makes this 200th birthday year and its celebrations all the more special.”

“We so appreciate our parks and have come to recognize their vital role in our communities, especially over the past few years.” said Michele Mehaffy, Public & Community Relations Manager, Wegmans. “Wegmans is proud to partner with the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy to bring the beautiful sounds of the BPO to such a historic setting. We hope everyone comes out to enjoy this free event for the Buffalo community.”

BOPC is celebrating Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday alongside the National Association for Olmsted Parks and fellow conservancies across the country. “Olmsted 200: Parks for All People” is a national campaign honoring Mr. Olmsted’s birth and history by educating wide and diverse audiences about the enduring influence of Olmsted’s profound values and designs.

For more information on the Olmsted 200 celebration, please visit www.bfloparks.org/olmsted200.