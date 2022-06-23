Meet and Greet at Buffalo’s Concordia Cemetery on Saturday, June 25

Here’s an opportunity to learn more about Concordia Cemetery, or if you want, lend a helping hand.

From the Friends of Concordia Cemetery:

This Saturday, June 25, so much is happening at Historic Concordia Cemetery! First, the Concordia Foundation is hosting a Meet and Greet at 11 am. Refreshments will be served. Come meet our volunteer staff and learn all about what we do. We are looking for more people to bring their talents and interests to our group by joining our family! There will also be a scheduled workday from 9:30 – 12:30. If you can help mow, trim, fill holes, water plants or pick up debris, we need your help to keep Concordia beautiful! Also, beginning at about 11 am there will be a tour which includes a presentation on the history of cemeteries, how they came to be and how they evolved. Please join us!

To find out more about Concordia Cemetery, visit https://concordiabuffalo.org/.