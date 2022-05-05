Free tree planting in Buffalo for Broadway-Fillmore residents

Live in Broadway-Fillmore? Want a free tree planted?
We’ve got quite the stock of trees on order for Spring/Summer of 2022.
For residents of the Broadway Fillmore area, we’ve got some FREE trees to plant next to the sidewalk.
You’ll need to agree to water the tree (5-10 Gallons/week). Then provide us a description of where you’d like it planted in front of your house. After that, we’ll come out and plant your tree in the approximate location.
If you want a free tree planting, follow this link to sign up and get more info.