Buffalo Downtown Revitalization Initiative meeting Thurs, Feb 17 – focus on Broadway-Fillmore

The City of Buffalo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), which focuses on the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, will hold its first Local Planning Committee meeting on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. The meeting will be held on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88669960449 or via QR code below.

By July 2022, the DRI Local Planning Committee will develop a Strategic Investment Plan for Buffalo Broadway-Fillmore that will examine local assets and opportunities and recommend projects that align with the community’s vision for downtown revitalization and that are poised for implementation.



