The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy Seeks Community Participation at Quarterly Meetings in 2022

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy (BOPC) invites the public to join the Olmsted Community Alliance (OCA). The goals of the OCA are to (1) enhance collaboration and awareness between BOPC, park neighbors and community partners, (2) provide opportunities for community dialogue, feedback and input throughout the Olmsted parks, (3) build representation from every Olmsted park district, and, (4) increase public knowledge of BOPC’s role and mission for Buffalo’s historic landscapes.

The first round of 2022 Olmsted Community Alliance quarterly meetings will occur on Wednesdays between Jan 19 and Feb 16:

January 19, 6:00pm – 7:30pm, District 1: Riverside Park via Zoom – click here to register

via Zoom – click here to register January 26, 5:30pm – 7:00pm, District 1: Front, Prospect & Days Park, Symphony & Ferry Circles at the Isaias Gonzalez-Soto Library, 280 Porter Avenue

at the Isaias Gonzalez-Soto Library, 280 Porter Avenue February 2, 5:30pm – 7:00pm, District 2: Cazenovia & South Parks, McClellan & McKinley Circles, McKinley & Red Jacket Parkways at the Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia Street

at the Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia Street February 9, 6:00pm – 7:30pm, District 3: MLK Jr. Park at the Frank E. Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Avenue

at the Frank E. Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Avenue February 16, 6:00pm – 7:30pm, District 4: Delaware Park, Bidwell, Chapin, Lincoln Parkways, Colonial, Gates & Soldiers Circles at the Parkside Lodge, 84 Parkside Avenue

All meetings will be available for attendance via Zoom, and will be recorded for members of the public to re-watch on a later date. The in-person meeting option will be assessed weekly based on CDC guidelines for Covid-19. All attendees are expected to be vaccinated and to wear their mask.

For information on Zoom registration and other meeting updates, please visit BOPC’s website at https://www.bfloparks.org/oca/.