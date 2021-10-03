Boxing watch party at the Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle

The Adam Mickiewicz Library & Dramatic Circle (AMLDC) is hosting watch party for the Helenius vs. Kownacki boxing match on Saturday, October 9th.

The club opens at 8pm and the fight begins at 9:00pm.

No Cover Charge. Full Cash Bar. Jacob will be your bartender.

Pizza and Wings will be available.

Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/291673509155208

The AMLDC is located at 612 Fillmore in the heart of the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.