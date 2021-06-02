Polish Arts Club 75th Anniversary Concert Featuring Pianist Igor Lipinski

The Polish Arts Club of Buffalo, Inc., celebrating its 75th Anniversary, is hosting pianist Igor Lipinski. Igor will present his program, “Masterpieces”, Look and Listen! This unique presentation pairs Classical Music with renowned Visual Master Works.

The Concert is scheduled for Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 2:30 pm at St. Michael Church, 651 Washington St., Buffalo. The Concert is FREE and open to the public.

First performed virtually as a faculty recital in December, 2020, this is a premiere before a live audience. Audience members are provided an 8.5×11 full color brochure of the 12 paintings that comprise the program. All patrons in addition to the program of paintings receive a QR code to download the concert for unlimited repeat performances.

Unable to attend the concert? Become a patron and we'll mail you the program booklet and QR code to listen at your convenience.

Dr. Igor Lipinski, is Assistant Professor of Piano at the University of Oklahoma. Originally from Tarnow, Poland he came to Buffalo as a high school student to participate in the play “Paderewski’s Children”, written and directed by Theatre Professor Kazimierz Braun, at the University at Buffalo.

A graduate of the Eastman School of Music in Rochester he performed the “Paderewski Concerto” with the Buffalo Philharmonic, while still a Conservatory student. Igor has performed with the Rochester Philharmonic, Cape Cod Symphony, Butler County Symphony, among many others. In addition to his teaching career and an active performing concert tour he has lectured on “Reimagining The Piano Recital: Creative Ideas To Engage Your Audience”. Lipinski unified two of his lifetime passions, classical music and magic, in a unique recital program “Piano Illusions”, for which he won the WQXR Classical Comedy Contest at Caroline’s on Broadway. The halt of his concert tour due to Covid-19 inspired him to start his own record label, Vanishing Records. He released his first album Alchemy for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

