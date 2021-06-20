Jam and strawberry shortcake how to class at Buffalo’s Broadway Market

Strawberry season is almost here. Learn how to preserve summer flavors with a jam and strawberry shortcake how to class at the Broadway Market’s Kitchen at the Market on Saturday, June 26 from 11 AM to 1 PM.

The class is being presented by Buffalo’s Grassroots Garden.

Use QR code or following link for more info and to register.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/friends-of-the-broadway-market-inc-presents-how-to-wlocal-strawberries-tickets-159129934919#CB