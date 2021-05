The Central Terminal is hosting a spring clean-up on Saturday, May 8 starting at 10:00 AM and lasting to about noon.

The organizers are asking to please wear your masks, work clothes and sturdy shoes.

Please park at Curtiss Street and Franczyk Alley.

Additional information can be found on the Facebook event page for the clean-up: https://www.facebook.com/events/264628268697527/