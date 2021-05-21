Alive Photo: 1921, Scoreboard erected at Broadway and Fillmore for baseball scores
This is a fantastic image passed along to us by Broadway Fillmore Alive friend Bill Blake. It is from the June 28th, 1921 edition of the Buffalo Evening News. The image is of a scoreboard of International League baseball scores that the Buffalo Evening News erected at Broadway and Fillmore. Amazing to think in this internet age that this was one of the ways people got baseball scores back in the early twentieth century.
2 thoughts on “Alive Photo: 1921, Scoreboard erected at Broadway and Fillmore for baseball scores”
This is cool! It’s little things like these, that meant so much to so many, that make me want to time travel. Thank you.
Time travel would be fun.