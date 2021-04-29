Celebrate Polish Constitution Day on May 3rd at the Adam Mickiewicz Library

The Adam Mickiewicz Library and Dramatic Circle (AMLDC) will celebrate Polish Constitution Day on Monday, May 3rd. The AMLDC is located at 612 Fillmore Ave. in the heart of Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

The doors open at 5:15 pm with delicious kanapki (Polish sandwiches) from Euro Deli available for purchase. Full bar service available featuring Mickies ever popular Mickiewicz Mule.

At 5:30pm there will be an outdoor reading of the Constitution by Andy Golebiowski, host of the Polish American Radio program on WEBR.

The Polish Constitution is a big deal, here’s why. The constitution of May 3rd, 1791 (Polish: Konstytucja 3 maja) was adopted by the Great Sejm (parliament) of the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth, a dual monarchy comprising Poland and Lithuania. It was second modern constitution (following the United States) and the first for a European country. Read more about the Polish Constitution here—>

Attendees are invited to continue the celebration after the reading. Weather permitting, tables will be available outside as well as inside. All mandates pertaining to Covid 19 will be followed – masks must be worn inside unless seated.

The AMLDC has been celebrating this day for a number of years.

Facebook event page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/593654642037391