Corpus Christi Parish is hosting a Take Out Gołąbki Dinner (2 Cabbage Rolls) on March 14th after the 9:30 a.m. Mass. Dinner includes 2 Gołąbki, parsley potatoes, roll and butter. Dinners are limited to 100 on a first come basis.

Tickets are $12 and available at the office or in the back of Church before and after Mass.

Dinners will be available at 165 Sears St. beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Remember! Presale only.

716.896.1050

http://corpuschristibuffalo.org