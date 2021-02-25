St. John Kanty Church’s annual Lenten pierogi and placek sale continues this weekend and lasts through Palm Sunday.

Half dozen packages of cheese or sauerkraut pierogi are $10. Placek are $6 a loaf. Both the pierogi and placek are handmade by the dedicated parishioners of the church — they are fantastic.

You can pre-order for pick-up by visiting the church’s website.

Here’s the link.

http://www.saintjohnkanty.com/coming-events/our-2021-lenten-pierogi-placek-sale-will-be-a-drive-thru-event/

Here’s a video BFA shot in 2012 of parishioners making pierogi.