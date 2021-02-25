St. John Kanty Church’s annual Lenten pierogi and placek sale continues this weekend
St. John Kanty Church’s annual Lenten pierogi and placek sale continues this weekend and lasts through Palm Sunday.
Half dozen packages of cheese or sauerkraut pierogi are $10. Placek are $6 a loaf. Both the pierogi and placek are handmade by the dedicated parishioners of the church — they are fantastic.
You can pre-order for pick-up by visiting the church’s website.
Here’s the link.
http://www.saintjohnkanty.com/coming-events/our-2021-lenten-pierogi-placek-sale-will-be-a-drive-thru-event/
Here’s a video BFA shot in 2012 of parishioners making pierogi.