Western New York and the Underground Railroad Presentation by the Concordia Foundation

On Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 7 – 8 pm in a virtual event on Zoom, Dr. Eva M. Doyle will guide us through the history of the Underground Railroad that existed throughout Western New York. Encompassing stops in Williamsville, Black Rock, Cheektowaga, and several places all around Western New York, Buffalo was the last stop before crossing the Niagara River to Canada at Broderick Park at the foot of West Ferry Street. Her presentation will also discuss the creative ways used by fugitive slaves as they sought freedom.

Dr. Eva Doyle presently lectures extensively on African and African American history topics throughout the Western New York area. She is also a columnist for the oldest Black newspaper in Western New York, The Criterion. Her column “Eye on History” is now in its 36th year of publication. Mrs. Doyle is also the author of 11 books and is a member of the Buffalo Association of Black Journalists, the Buffalo Retired Teachers Association, and ASCAC – The Association for the Study of Classical African Civilizations.

The event is sponsored by the Concordia Foundation, Inc. and the cost is $10. To purchase your viewing code, go to the Foundation’s website www.ConcordiaBuffalo.org, press the Donate tab, fill out your information, including your credit card information. An acknowledgment will be sent and will be followed up with your meeting code and password. Please address any questions to at Concordia1859@gmail.com.