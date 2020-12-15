Christmas Eve Mass at Buffalo’s Saint Adalbert Basilica

Saint Adalbert Basilica’s Christmas Eve Mass is wonderful. This information is from the Basilica’s website. Saint Adalbert’s is located at 212 Stanislaus St. in the heart of East Buffalo’s Historic Polonia Neighborhood.

Please join us for mass at 4 PM on Christmas Eve at St. Adalbert Basilica. All COVID guidelines will be followed including wearing of masks throughout and proper distancing. Due to this, we won’t have the children’s play or guest vocalists, but we’re looking forward to welcoming you to our beautiful basilica for this wonderful annual tradition.

We’ll also continue the tradition of our Memory Trees. Please contact us if you’d like to hang an ornament on the tree for a recently deceased loved one.

Over 600 candles from our Remembrance Mass will be lit during the mass, and the Basilica will be beautifully decorated as always.

There’s nothing like Christmas Mass in Buffalo’s Historic Polonia at one of the most beautiful houses of worship in all of WNY.

Hope to see you there!