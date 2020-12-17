Alive Video: Christmas Parade in Buffalo on Broadway 1950s
The old Christmas parades on Broadway in East Buffalo used to help usher in the the holiday season at a time when the neighborhood had a commercial district second only to downtown Buffalo’s. The video is shot right across the street from the old Burnham’s building in the Broadway/Lathrop/Memorial Drive area of the neighborhood. It is really cool to watch and get a glimpse at what once was. Enjoy.
One thought on “Alive Video: Christmas Parade in Buffalo on Broadway 1950s”
I have been searching for anybody with pics from the parades. I lived on Stanton, the other side of Smith street and they used to park the floats on our street at the end of the parade and take them down at the gas station on the corner. Loved it.