Alive Video: Christmas Parade in Buffalo on Broadway 1950s

The old Christmas parades on Broadway in East Buffalo used to help usher in the the holiday season at a time when the neighborhood had a commercial district second only to downtown Buffalo’s. The video is shot right across the street from the old Burnham’s building in the Broadway/Lathrop/Memorial Drive area of the neighborhood. It is really cool to watch and get a glimpse at what once was. Enjoy.

 