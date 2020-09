This photo popped up in my Facebook feed today on group called “Buffalo, A Toast to the town.”

Here’s the caption that was included on image:

The old Newspaper stand located at Broadway and Fillmore in the 1930’s! Yet another thing we don’t see anymore. That’s Blind John the Proprietor on the left. Great guy!

The stand was still open in the early 2000s and was one of the last in Buffalo to close. No year on the photo.