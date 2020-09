Because of COVID-19, Corpus Christi Church is are unable to hold their annual Dożynki Harvest Festival this year, but they still wanted to celebrate with Mass. Please join the church for their Harvest Mass on Sunday, September 20th, 2020 at 9:30am.

Social distancing protocols are in place. Corpus Christi Church is located at 199 Clark Street in the heart of East Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

CorpusChristiBuffalo.org