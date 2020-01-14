Video: Wardynski Meats heads into its second century as a food industry innovator
Scrolling through Facebook earlier today, I was lucky enough to to stumble upon this video clip from WGRZ’s WNY Living show featuring Skip Wardynski from the neighborhood treasure Wardynski Meats. It’s great to see that the company is being innovative in the local food industry as they head into their second century here in neighborhood. You can check out the video below. You can also like Wardynski’s Facebook page by visiting https://www.facebook.com/wardynskimeats/.
