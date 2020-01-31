Video: Cool Instagram Short of the Central Terminal
I stumbled across this cool short video of the Central Terminal on Instagram. I hope you enjoy. And, I need a drone.
View this post on Instagram
Do a Barrell Roll! . Nearly lost my drone/GoPro for this…worth it . . . #buffalo #buffalony #fpv #fpvfreestyle #fpvdrone #teamblacksheep #airvuz #fpvracing #fpvquad #shendrones #shendronessquirt #gopro #gopro7black #aftereffects #ae #fpvedit #716 #wny #onebuffalo #abandonedafterdark #urbex #urbexsupreme