Exhibit Featuring History of the Michigan Avenue YMCA at Downtown Library

The Civil Rights movement began long before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a public bus or Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began his historic rise to fame as the leader of the “Civil Rights Movement.” Buffalo was a hub of activity for minority equality and advancement. It was a terminal on the “Underground Railroad” and the birthplace of what became the NAACP.

From 1927 to 1977 the center of that activity was the Michigan Avenue YMCA, located at 585

Michigan avenue in Buffalo, New York. The “Y” served as the hub of all activity in the African

American community; from housing single black men who could not get rooms in Buffalo hotels to woman’s organizations, sports, remedial job instruction, political groups and many other activities.

As part of the observance of Black History Month, The Buffalo African American Museum Committee and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library present a historical exhibit to remember and commemorate the history that grew and spread throughout the country from the Michigan Avenue YMCA.

February 2, 2020 is the exhibit grand opening at the downtown public library. There will be a short program featuring performances, video presentation and a speaker. Each Friday during the month of February there will be a special presentation surrounding the exhibit and Black History.

The exhibit is significant because of the history and contributions African Americans, many of whom became political and civic leaders in Buffalo, made to the building and growth of Buffalo. Many of these leaders are still alive today.

The exhibit is open during library hours, on the first floor, through the month of February. Admission is free

For information, contact Clifford Bell, 884-4333