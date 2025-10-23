Trunk-or-Treat at the Buffalo Central Terminal on October 28th

Five days away from Trunk-or-Treat at the Central Terminal! We’re calling all neighbors, community groups, and local businesses — we need YOU to help make this event extra special for the kids! Decorate your car, put on your best costume, and join us for an evening of candy, creativity, and community fun. Your participation helps create a safe, joyful space for families in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood to celebrate Halloween together.
Tuesday, October 28 | 4–6 PM
Rain date: October 29
Buffalo Central Terminal
Register your car today: https://bit.ly/MUCToT25
Can’t make it? Support the event: https://bit.ly/MUCDonate
Let’s fill the lot with spooky spirit and smiles — sign up today and help make Trunk-or-Treat a Halloween to remember!
