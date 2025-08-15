The 15th Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Contest @ the 46th Dożynki Polish Harvest Festival

Corpus Christi Church in Buffalo is excited to find the best pierogi in town! Join us for the 15th Annual Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Contest on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 3:00 PM. This is a fantastic opportunity for all you amateur cooks to showcase your skills!

This contest is part of the church’s 46th Dożynki Polish Harvest Festival happening on October 4 and 5, 2025. It’s going to be a fun-filled celebration of Buffalo’s love for food and our vibrant cultural heritage!

Event organizer Christopher Byrd shares his enthusiasm: “We have some incredibly passionate cooks ready to compete with their homemade pierogi recipes, and it’s going to be a wonderful event!” You can enter in two categories: Traditional Pierogi and Non-Traditional Pierogi—so choose your style and get cooking!

If you’re interested in entering, check out the church’s website or give us a call at (716) 218-0232. Don’t forget, the deadline for entries is September 27, 2025, so make sure to sign up!

A panel of judges will taste all the delicious pierogi and decide who will claim the title of Buffalo’s Best Pierogi Maker and win the coveted golden rolling pin! There are also nice prizes for second and third place, so bring your best recipes!

Founded in 1898, Corpus Christi Church is a cherished part of Buffalo’s Historic Polonia neighborhood, located at 199 Clark Street. It’s recognized as a historic site both at the state and national levels.

For more information about the festival and to sign up for the contest, visit https://corpuschristibuffalo.org. We can’t wait to see you there and taste the amazing pierogi you’ll create!

